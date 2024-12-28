Patriots QB Drake Maye returns to game after evaluation for head injury vs. Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye has returned to the game after being evaluated for a head injury following a blow to the helmet in the first quarter of New England’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Maye was scrambling near the sideline on third down of the Patriots’ first possession of the game when he was hit by Chargers cornerback Cam Hart.

Maye stayed down on the turf for several seconds before eventually getting up and jogging off the field on his own power. He briefly sat on the bench before going to the medical tent for evaluation.

He was replaced by backup Jacoby Brissett in the next series, which ended in a punt. But after further evaluation in the locker room, Maye returned to the game for the Patriots’ third series at the 10:15 mark of the second quarter.

The 2024 first-round pick was knocked out of the Patriots’ Week 8 win over the New York Jets after he suffered a blow to the back of his head.

The Chargers lead 10-0.

