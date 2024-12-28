Jones’ 20 lead Cal State Northridge over NAIA-member La Sierra 87-52

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keonte Jones’ 20 points helped Cal State Northridge defeat NAIA-member La Sierra 87-52 on Saturday night.

Jones had 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Matadors (9-4). Marcus Adams Jr. added 17 points while shooting 6 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and grabbed six rebounds. Mahmoud Fofana shot 6 of 6 from the field and 2 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 14 points, while adding three steals.

Noel Camejo led the way for the Golden Eagles with 14 points. Maur Tablada added 13 points for La Sierra. Anthony Montoya also had nine points, five assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.