Belarus’ strongman leader pardons 20 more prisoners, but rights groups say repression continues

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A statement on his website says Belarus’ authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 20 more people that rights activists describe as political prisoners. The announcement Saturday comes amid claims of persistent oppression in the run-up to presidential elections next month that are likely to extend Lukashenko’s decades-long rule. Belarusian officials did not provide the names of those released, but the statement said that all of them had been convicted of “crimes of an extremist nature.” The statement said the group included 11 women and 14 of those pardoned suffered from chronic illnesses. Saturday’s announcement marks the eighth such pardon by Lukashenko since the summer of 2024.

