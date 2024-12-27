Winning ticket sold for $1.22 billion lottery jackpot, Mega Million says
ATLANTA (AP) — Winning ticket sold for $1.22 billion lottery jackpot, Mega Million says.
ATLANTA (AP) — Winning ticket sold for $1.22 billion lottery jackpot, Mega Million says.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.