Senegal announces closure of all foreign military bases as it cuts ties to ex-colonial power France

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has announced the closure of all foreign military bases. Sonko, who did not set out a timeline for the exit of foreign troops, announced the closures Friday during his general policy statement to the National Assembly. “The President of the Republic has decided to close all foreign military bases in the very near future,” he said. France has already left Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, and began the process of exiting Chad this month after decades of military cooperation.

