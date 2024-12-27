New York state government to monitor its use of AI under a new law
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state government agencies will have to conduct reviews and publish reports that detail how they’re using artificial intelligence software, under a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democrat signed the bill last week after it was passed by state lawmakers earlier this year. The law requires state agencies to perform assessments of any software that uses algorithms, computational models or AI techniques. The agencies must then submit those reviews to the governor and top legislative leaders along with posting them online. State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez called the law an important step in setting up some guardrails in how the emerging technology is used in state government.