Kenya human rights groups raise concerns over abductions of government critics

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has raised concerns over the rising number of government critics who were apparently abducted, as four people were reported missing over the weekend. That brings the total number of abductions to 82 since the anti-government protests in June. Four social media users went missing after they shared AI-generated images of President William Ruto that were deemed offensive by supporters of the government. The rights commission on Thursday warned that Kenya was heading back to the “dark days” of disappearance of government critics. The abduction and torture of the opposition was common under the administration of the late President Daniel Moi.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.