Golden Knights score 2 quick short-handed goals in 6-3 win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brayden McNabb and Jack Eichel scored pivotal short-handed goals just seconds apart in the third period, and Alex Pietrangelo had three assists as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Friday night.

Mark Stone, Brett Howden, Pavel Dorofeyev and Noah Hanifin each had a goal for the Golden Knights, who scored four unanswered in the third.

The Sharks were led by rookie Will Smith, who had a goal and an assist. Shakir Mukhamadullin and Tyler Toffoli also scored.

San Jose led 3-2 early in the third and was on a power play, but Vegas quickly seized the momentum when McNabb tied it at 1:03 and Eichel scored the go-ahead goal 23 seconds later.

The Sharks broke a 2-all tie late in the second when Toffoli scored his team-leading 14th goal on a bank shot from behind the net. Toffoli’s shot ricocheted off the back of Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague’s skate and slid past goalie Adin Hill.

Hill made 22 saves and Alexandar Georgiev turned back 30 shots for San Jose.

