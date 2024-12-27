Final crystal triangles installed on Times Square ball ahead of New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (AP) — The last of the crystal triangles that make up this year’s Times Square New Year’s Eve ball have been installed, marking the first time in 10 years that all 2,688 were replaced at once. Rapper Pitbull and inventor Joy Mangano were on hand on Friday to help the co-organizers of the 2025 New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square atop One Times Square to install the last few crystals. Members of the public were invited for the first time to help change out the triangles earlier this month. Those who did were able to take home the crystal they replaced as a keepsake.

