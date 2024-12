LONDON (AP) — The office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says his brother has died. Nick Starmer, who was 60, had cancer. The prime minister, who is 62, paid tribute in a statement to his brother, describing him as a “wonderful man.” Starmer also took the opportunity to thank all those who treated his brother. The prime minister was due to go on holiday on Friday, but is now expected to stay at home.

