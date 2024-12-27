A family of 4 died Christmas Day at their New Hampshire lake house after likely carbon monoxide leak
Associated Press
MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts couple and their two daughters were identified by authorities Friday as the victims of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after they were found dead at their lake house in New Hampshire on Christmas Day. Matthew Goldstein, 52, was a teacher at the Edith C. Baker School in Brookline and Lyla Goldstein, 54, was a project manager at Microsoft, according to online profiles. Their daughters Valerie, 22, and Violet, 19, also died in the accident. Investigators said they are continuing to inspect the home’s gas heating system and suspect there was a carbon monoxide leak, although they haven’t yet determined the cause.