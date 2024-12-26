Death toll in bridge collapse in Brazil jumps to 8, with at least 9 people still missing

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say more bodies have been found after the collapse of a bridge linking two northern states, raising the death toll from the accident to eight. The country’s navy said on Thursday that at least nine people are still missing, four days later. On Sunday, cars and trucks crossing the Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge fell into a river after a section of the bridge crumbled. Police operating on the border of the northern states of Maranhao and Tocantins said that eight vehicles plunged into the river in the collapse: four trucks, two cars and two motorcycles.

