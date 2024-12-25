Heat wave leads to warnings of potentially devastating wildfires in southern Australia

NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — Communities and firefighters across Australia’s second-most populous state are bracing for potentially devastating wild fires as a heat wave fanned by erratic winds presented the worst fire conditions in several years. With temperatures in Victoria state reaching 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday and with wind changes expected throughout the day, fire chiefs have issued stark warnings to rural communities to delay travel or leave their homes and seek safety at shelters. Several fires are currently burning out of control across Victoria and authorities say the possibility for further fires in the coming days is likely.

