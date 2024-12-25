Edmunds: Five dream-worthy vehicles you wish you got for the holidays
Edmunds highlights five dream-worthy vehicles for holiday wish lists, focusing on models that are luxurious yet somewhat attainable. The lineup includes the Ford F-150 Raptor R, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, Cadillac Escalade V and Lucid Air Sapphire, with prices ranging from $112,825 to $250,500. Even if you can’t afford any of these vehicles, you can still picture one sitting in your driveway or imagine yourself cruising around town in it.