Clashes between Islamists now in power in Syria and Assad’s supporters leave casualties

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Clashes between Islamists who took over Syria and supporters of ousted President Bashar Assad’s government have killed two Islamic fighters and wounded others. Syria’s interim officials said the clashes took place in the coastal city of Taurus on Wednesday. Details of how the fighting erupted and who instigated the confrontation were not immediately known. Interim officials in Syria said two fighters were killed from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, which led the stunning offensive that toppled Assad earlier this month. In the capital, Damascus, protesters from Assad’s Alawite minority scuffled with Sunni counter-protesters and gunshots were heard. There were also Alawite protests elsewhere in the country.

