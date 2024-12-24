Oregon lawmakers to introduce bill barring utility rate increases amid unresolved wildfire lawsuits
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three Oregon lawmakers say they plan to introduce a bill that would bar utilities from raising rates if they have unresolved wildfire lawsuits for three or more years. The Republican state representatives announced the plan on Monday. It came on the heels of an approved rate increase for PacifiCorp customers and a federal lawsuit against the utility. The federal complaint filed in Oregon last week accuses PacifiCorp of negligence in the 2020 Archie Creek Fire for failing to maintain its power lines to prevent wildfires. The company said in an emailed statement that it’s working with the U.S. government to resolve the claims.