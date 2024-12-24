Kosovo’s ethnic Serb party says its ban from a parliamentary election is ‘political violence’

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s main ethnic Serb party says its ban from taking part in the upcoming parliamentary election is political and institutional violence against the ethnic minority. Zlatan Elek of Srpska Lista, or Serb List, on Tuesday said they would appeal the move. The Central Election Commission declined to certify Srpska Lista, justifying the move by pointing to its nationalist stance and close ties to Serbia. Srspka Lista party has nine out of the 10 lawmakers that the ethnic Serb minority currently has in the 120-seat parliament. Kosovo is holding a general election on Feb. 9. Neighboring Serbia still considers Kosovo one of its provinces and does not recognize its 2008 independence.

