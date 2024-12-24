King Charles III is set to focus on healthcare workers in his traditional Christmas message

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III is expected to use his annual Christmas message to highlight health workers, at the end of a year in which both he and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer. His King’s Speech will be broadcast in the afternoon on Wednesday, Christmas Day. This is the king’s third Christmas speech since he ascended the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died. It’s the first since he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February. In keeping with the King’s desire to go into the community, he tasked speech organizers with finding a site away from the royal estate.

