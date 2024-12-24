Ecuadorian police probe if bodies found are of missing children allegedly taken by soldiers

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian police have found an undisclosed number of bodies in an area close to a military base. Authorities are now probing if the bodies could be those of some of the four children who were last seen taken by men in military uniform earlier this month. The case has shaken Ecuador and the government has placed 16 soldiers in custody as it investigates the disappearance of the children. A police official said on Tuesday that the bodies were found in a mangrove near the western city of Taura, where the military base is located. The official did not say how many bodies were found, but that they will be analyzed to determine if they were the children.

