Christopher Nolan’s next film is based on ‘The Odyssey’

Christopher Nolan is following his Oscar-winning “Oppenheimer” with a true epic: Homer’s “The Odyssey.” Universal Pictures said Monday it will open in theaters on July 17, 2026 Details remain scarce, but the studio teased that it will be a “mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX technology.” It will also be the first time that an adaptation of Homer’s classic will play on IMAX film screens. “The Odyssey” will be Nolan’s second collaboration with Universal Pictures. While there are many reports about actors joining the ensemble, none has been officially confirmed by the studio.

