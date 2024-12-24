1 dead after a Russian missile hits a Ukrainian apartment block

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Local authorities say a Russian ballistic missile struck a residential building Tuesday in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih and at least one person was killed. Gov. Serhii Lysak says at least 11 other people were injured and more people could be trapped beneath the rubble of the four-story apartment block. Social media footage shows one side of the building has almost completely collapsed. The strike came as Ukraine prepared to officially celebrate Christmas for the second time on Dec. 25. Ukraine last year brought its public Christmas holiday in line with most other European countries, rather than the later date followed in Russia.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.