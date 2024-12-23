UN investigative team says Syria’s new authorities `very receptive’ to probe of Assad war crimes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. organization assisting in investigating the most serious crimes in Syria says the country’s new authorities were “very receptive” to its request for cooperation during a just-concluded visit to Damascus — and it is preparing to deploy. The visit led by Robert Petit, head of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism for Syria, was the first since the organization was established by the U.N. General Assembly in 2016 to assist in evidence-gathering and prosecution of individuals responsible for possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide since Syria’s civil war began in 2011. Petit on Monday highlighted the urgency of preserving documents and other evidence before it is lost.

