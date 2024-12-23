Texas GOP Rep. Kay Granger set back by health challenges in last months in Congress, office says

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The office of Republican Rep. Kay Granger of Texas says she is having “unforeseen health challenges. A statement provided by her office Monday did not specify what health problems the 81-year-old has been having over the past year. Granger has not cast a vote in Washington since July. She announced in 2023 that she would not seek reelection. Granger was the first Republican woman elected to represent Texas in the U.S. House. Before that, she was the mayor of Fort Worth. Her seat will be filled in January by Republican Craig Goldman.

