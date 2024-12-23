Nordstrom to be acquired by Nordstrom family and a Mexican retail group for $6.25 billion

Century-old department store Nordstrom has agreed to be acquired and taken private by Nordstrom family members and a Mexican retail group for $6.25 billion, the company said Monday. Nordstrom shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of Nordstrom common stock, representing a 42% premium on the company’s stock as of March 18. Nordstrom’s board of directors unanimously approved the the proposed transaction, while Erik and Pete Nordstrom — part of the Nordstrom family taking over the company — recused themselves from voting. Following the close of the transaction, the Nordstrom Family will have a majority ownership stake in the company.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.