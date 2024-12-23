Inside the state and federal charges against the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — A triptych of criminal charges paints a searing, sometimes disparate portrait of the man accused of ambushing and killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson. Filed separately in state courts in New York and Pennsylvania and a federal court in Manhattan and totaling 20 counts, the charges brand Luigi Mangione as both a terrorist and a stalker, accuse him of carrying a ghost gun and a fake ID, and enable prosecutors to seek life in state prison and the federal death penalty. On Monday, Mangione pleaded not guilty in New York state court to an indictment charging him with 11 counts in connection with the Dec. 4 killing.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.