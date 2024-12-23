India’s legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal dies at age 90

NEW DELHI (AP) — Shyam Benegal,a renowned Indian filmmaker known for pioneering a new wave cinema movement that tackled social issues in the 1970s, has died after suffering from chronic kidney disease. He was 90. His contribution to cinema was recognized as a director, editor and screenwriter. He was also credited with a new genre of filmmaking. Benegal passed away on Monday at Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital, and his cremation will take place on Tuesday, the Press Trust of India news agency said. Tributes poured in from actors he has collaborated with as well as the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

