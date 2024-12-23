Imran Khan’s party holds talks with Pakistan’s government to seek former PM’s release
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The opposition party of Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan has held a first round of talks with the government to secure the release of its leader and other activists, officials said. Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, had not had talks with the government since February when parliamentary elections saw their main political rival, Shehbaz Sharif, come into power. PTI representatives met with government officials on Monday in the presence of National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who described the talks as “conducive.”