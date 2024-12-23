FAA probes holiday drone show accident which injured boy in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into why several drones collided and fell from the sky during a holiday show over the weekend in downtown Orlando, Florida. Saturday night’s accident injured a 7-year-old boy when the drones fell into a crowd of thousands of people watching the show at the city’s Lake Eola Park. Orlando. The show was permitted through the FAA. Adriana Edgerton says that her son, Alexander, required surgery after being hit in the chest with a drone. Drone shows typically require a waiver to operate more than one drone at a time. The FAA reviews each drone-show application for safety.

