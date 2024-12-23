Court sentences Cambodian businessman to 31 years in prison for killing of young couple

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian real estate entrepreneur, whose killing of a young couple sparked public outrage, has been sentenced to the maximum 31 years in prison. Srey Sina shot dead 27-year-old Long Lysong and his 25-year-old fiancée Khin Kanchana in June while intervening in a property dispute between neighbors. The shootings were captured by video surveillance cameras and the footage was circulated widely online. The case attracted wide-spread attention not only because of the seemingly unprovoked killing of a soon-to-be married couple and the petty dispute that sparked it, but also because of concern that the shooter might escape justice because he has donated large sums of money to the government.

