Biden gives life in prison to 37 of 40 federal death row inmates so Trump can’t have them executed

Published 2:00 am

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row, converting their punishments to life imprisonment mere weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, an outspoken proponent of expanding capital punishment, takes office. In a statement issued Monday, Biden says, “These commutations are consistent with the moratorium my administration has imposed on federal executions, in cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder. In a reference to Trump, who campaigned on expanding the use of capital punishment, Biden adds, “In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted.”

