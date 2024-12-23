As TikTok bill steams forward, online influencers put on their lobbying hats to visit Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are facing their latest lobbyists — online influencers from TikTok. The platform is once again bringing influencers to Washington, this time to lobby members of Congress. The company wants lawmakers to reject a fast-moving bill that would force TikTok’s Beijing-based parent company to sell or face a ban in the United States. Some online content creators are beginning what’s poised to be a two-day lobbying and advocacy event in support of TikTok. The platform arranged their trips to Washington ahead of a House floor vote on the legislation on Wednesday.

