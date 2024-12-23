An ex-Washington police officer is convicted of lying about leaks to the Proud Boys leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired police officer in the nation’s capital has been convicted of lying to authorities about leaking confidential information to the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Monday convicted former Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond of obstructing justice and making false statements after a trial without a jury. Sentencing is scheduled for April 3. Lamond was charged with leaking information to then-Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio, who was under investigation at the time in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner in Washington.

