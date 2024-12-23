Adnan Syed’s lawyers seek to reduce his prison sentence

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Attorneys for Adnan Syed, whose legal case was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial,” are seeking to have his prison sentence reduced. Their court filing on Friday cites a Maryland law that allows people imprisoned for at least 20 years for crimes they committed as minors to have their sentences reduced. Syed was released from prison in 2022 when a Baltimore judge overturned his conviction after prosecutors said they found flaws in the evidence. But Maryland’s Supreme Court this year upheld a lower court ruling that reinstated Syed’s conviction and ordered a new hearing about whether he should have been set free.

