Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain reopens after renovation work in time for the Jubilee Holy Year
ROME (AP) — Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain reopened Sunday after three months of renovations on the 18th-century monument that’s one of the Italian capital’s main attractions. The opening is just in time for the inauguration of the 2025 Jubilee Holy Year that is expected to draw millions of visitors. To manage the overwhelming number of visitors, Rome City officials have been devising a plan to block off the area around the fountain. Visitors will be required to book online and pay 2 euros ($2.20) to enter. Once inside, they will have 30 minutes to enjoy the fountain.