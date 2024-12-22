It’s the holidays in Zimbabwe. Time to celebrate by unveiling a family tombstone

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Some of the most festive times of Zimbabwe’s holiday season occur around the unveiling of tombstones for late relatives. The generations-old rite has come to be associated with long holidays such as Christmas in the southern African nation. The weakened economy leaves many people struggling to do their duty of honoring the dead. Zimbabweans traditionally use such holidays for the graveyard rites that include song, dance, Christian prayers or invitations for ancestral spirits to protect and guide the living. Many believe such ceremonies can bring blessings — but neglect them too long and a curse could result.

