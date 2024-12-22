Facing hometown Canucks ‘a bit surreal’ for Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Macklin Celebrini grew up dreaming about playing NHL hockey at Rogers Arena.

On Monday night, that dream will become a reality.

“Skating here when I was younger, I kind of tried to put myself in an NHL player’s situation or shoes, and pretend to be them. And now I’m practicing here and getting ready for the game tomorrow,” the 18-year-old San Jose Sharks center said Sunday. “It’s pretty surreal.”

Raised in North Vancouver, Celebrini was picked first overall in the June draft. He has 11 goals and 12 assists in his first 24 games.

On Monday, he’ll look to add to the tally when he plays his hometown Vancouver Canucks for the first time.

It’s a major milestone for a young player who grew up around the team. His dad, Rick Celebrini, worked in health sciences with the Canucks and the Celebrini kids often found themselves at the rink.

“We’d kind of go into the family room and between periods or after the game, you’d kind of peek your head out and try to see if you can see a guy or two,” the former Boston University star said.

“I remember, I saw Sid (Crosby) one time in the hallway, and me and my brother were kind of freaking out there and we saw the Sedins walking by and stuff. Those are the memories that kind of stick with you.”

Despite Celebrini’s success, San Jose is last in the Pacific Division.

“There’s some ups and downs, mistakes, learning curves. But overall, I feel good,” Celebrini said. “I mean, it kind of sucks right now. We haven’t won too many in the last couple games. But we’ve been there. We’ve been close enough where I think we should have won a couple of those games.”

There’ll be a lot of friendly faces in the stands Monday, including his parents and grandparents.

Rick Celebrini, now director of sports medicine and performance for the Golden State Warriors, took a few days away from the NBA team’s trip to be in Vancouver and take in the game with 50 or 60 family and friends.

“I spent almost 50 years here in Vancouver, and the kids were all born and raised here, and they developed as athletes and as people here,” he said.

“So to see now Macklin practicing there today, and playing them tomorrow, it certainly is a full-circle moment and one of those times in life where you just kind of check yourself and appreciate everything that’s happened.”

