At least 10 are killed as a small plane crashes into a Brazilian town popular with tourists

Brazil’s Civil Defense Agency says a small plane has crashed into a Brazilian town that’s popular with tourists and killed all 10 passengers and crew on board. More than a dozen people who were on the ground Sunday have been taken to hospitals with injuries including smoke inhalation, and two are said to be in critical condition. Local media are reporting that the passengers were members of the same family. It is not immediately clear what caused the crash. Gramado is in the Serra Gaucha mountains and is a popular spot for Christmas vacations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.