Sutton’s 24 lead Omaha past Cal Poly 86-82

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marquel Sutton scored 24 points as Omaha beat Cal Poly 86-82 on Saturday night.

Sutton added nine rebounds for the Mavericks (5-9). Tony Osburn scored 16 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the free-throw line. Kamryn Thomas shot 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Mustangs (6-8) were led by Jarred Hyder, who posted 22 points. Cal Poly also got 20 points from Owen Koonce. Peter Bandelj also put up 10 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.