PHOTO COLLECTION: The iconic and unconventional sides of Christmas in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — The challenge of photographing Christmastime in New York is that there is so much of it. The big tree in Rockefeller Center. Ice skating in Central Park. The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. All those lavish, holiday-themed department store window displays. This is the iconic New York tourists come to see. Visitors know it well from movies and television. But millions of New Yorkers experience these remarkable sights in a different way. For them, this is home.

