New York’s governor orders firing of prison staffers involved in inmate’s fatal beating

Published 3:23 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s governor has ordered more than a dozen state prison staffers fired over the fatal beating of an inmate earlier this month. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that she has directed the state’s corrections department commissioner to begin the process of terminating 14 workers involved in the fatal attack at the Marcy Correctional Facility. Robert Brooks died on Dec. 10 after an encounter with officers at the prison in Oneida County, prompting an internal review. State Attorney General Letitia James said her office is also investigating the use of force by correction officers that led to the death.

