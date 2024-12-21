German Christmas market ramming is the latest attack to use vehicles as deadly weapons

LONDON (AP) — Police are treating a car-ramming at a Christmas market in Germany that killed at least five people as an attack. It is the latest in a grim series of events in which vehicles have been used as deadly weapons. There have been a spate of such attacks over the past decade, some committed by groups but most by individuals. Some were inspired by Islamic militant groups such as al-Qaida and ISIS, while others have been linked to mental illness, far-right extremism and online misogyny. What law-enforcement authorities term “vehicle as a weapon attacks” have reshaped cities around the world. Planners now erect concrete barriers around public spaces and build anti-vehicle obstacles into new developments.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.