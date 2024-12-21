Cyprus can help rid Syria of chemical weapons and search for its missing, Cypriot top diplomat says

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ top diplomat says his country stands ready to help eliminate Syria’s remaining chemical weapons stockpiles and to support a search for people whose fate remains unknown after more than a decade of war. Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said on Saturday that Cyprus’ offer is grounded on its own past experience both with helping rid Syria of chemical weapons in 2013 and its own ongoing search for hundreds of people who disappeared more than 50 years ago. Kombos said there are “profound concerns” among his counterparts across the region over Syria’s future security, especially regarding a possible resurgence of extremist groups like Islamic State in a fragmented and polarized society.

