Corbett scores 15 in Duquesne’s 70-54 victory against UC Irvine

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jahsean Corbett had 15 points in Duquesne’s 70-54 win against UC Irvine on Saturday.

Corbett added eight rebounds for the Dukes (4-8). Tre Dinkins scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Cam Crawford had 13 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

Myles Che led the Anteaters (10-2) in scoring, finishing with nine points. Bent Leuchten added seven points for UC Irvine. Torian Lee also had seven points.

Duquesne took the lead with 18:39 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 43-24 at halftime, with Crawford racking up 11 points. Duquesne extended its lead to 50-29 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Dinkins scored a team-high eight points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Up next for Duquesne is a Friday matchup with Cleary at home, and UC Irvine visits Cal Baptist on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.