Butka scores 18 as Pepperdine takes down UC Davis 85-46

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Dovydas Butka had 18 points in Pepperdine’s 85-46 win over UC Davis on Saturday.

Butka had 10 rebounds for the Waves (6-7). Jaxon Olvera scored 15 points and added three steals. Stefan Todorovic went 4 of 10 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Carl Daughtery Jr. led the way for the Aggies (7-5) with 11 points. Ty Johnson added nine points and two steals for UC Davis. Niko Rocak had seven points.

Pepperdine took the lead with 18:20 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Olvera led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 43-19 at the break. Pepperdine pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend a 29-point lead to 42 points. They outscored UC Davis by 15 points in the final half, as Butka led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Pepperdine visits Santa Clara and UC Davis squares off against Cal Maritime at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.