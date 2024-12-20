Veteran Labour politician Peter Mandelson named UK ambassador to the US
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed that veteran Labour Party politician Peter Mandelson will be the U.K.’s next ambassador to Washington, a rare appointment for someone outside the diplomatic corps. Mandelson served in senior posts in the governments of former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown between 1997 and 2010. He is set to take up his job early next year. Starmer is hoping that Mandelson, who will replace Karen Pierce, will play a crucial behind-the-scenes role after Donald Trump returns to the White House as U.S. president following his inauguration on Jan. 20.