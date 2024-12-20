Texas man whose execution was halted in shaken baby case is again stopped from testifying

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man facing execution did not appear at the state Capitol after two failed attempts by lawmakers to issue a subpoena for his testimony. The second failed effort Friday comes after Texas’ attorney general ordered to block what was likely the final chance to have Robert Roberson testify. He was convicted of the 2002 killing of his 2-year-old daughter. A bipartisan group of lawmakers maintain that Roberson was convicted on dubious science. They say he should be allowed to speak about how the state’s “junk science” law may not be working as intended in his case.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.