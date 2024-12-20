Musk helped kill a congressional spending bill. But much of what he spread was misinformation

President Donald Trump’s billionaire ally Elon Musk used his outsize influence on X to help kill a bipartisan funding proposal that would have prevented a government shutdown, spreading multiple false claims in the process. The X owner, an unelected figure, played a key role in swaying Congress without regard for the facts — a preview of the role he could play in government over the next four years.

