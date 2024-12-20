Is the NORAD Santa tracker safe from a government shutdown?

The military’s tradition of tracking Santa Claus will carry on even if the U.S. government shuts down. At least 100,000 kids call into the North American Aerospace Defense Command in Colorado each year. They ask about Santa’s location as he delivers presents around the globe. Millions more follow online. NORAD said Friday that it fully expects Santa to take flight Christmas Eve and that it will track his path. The endeavor is underwritten by corporate sponsors. And volunteers field children’s phone calls. The number is 1-877-HI-NORAD. The agency also has an app as well as a website, www.noradsanta.org.

