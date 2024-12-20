Internal divisions doom Michigan Democrats in their final days of legislative control

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats are ending their final days in control of the state government bogged down with disunity and inaction. Tensions boiled over Thursday when a Democratic lawmaker joined the entire Republican caucus in skipping the session. The chamber was left without the necessary votes needed to hold business. House Democrats briefly tried to compel the missing members to return and eventually adjourned. That ended the chances of passing significant legislation before losing party. The turmoil and finger-pointing in the final days of the legislative session underscore deep divisions within the Democratic Party after significant losses in November.

