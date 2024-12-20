Hungary’s Orbán says European leaders must change strategy on Ukraine

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said that European leaders must acknowledge the need to change their strategy regarding Ukraine. In comments to Hungary’s state broadcaster on Friday, Orbán argued that the current strategy was not working and Russia was advancing on the frontlines. He added that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s victory “has changed the state of the war.” The nationalist Hungarian leader is a vocal supporter of Trump and has long sought to undermine EU support for Ukraine. Orbán reiterated his call for a Christmas truce in the Ukraine war and suggested the exchange of up to 1,000 prisoners of war between Moscow and Kyiv.

